President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the territory of the former Kanop plant in Kuyichirchik district during his trip to the Tashkent region, the press service of the head of state reported.

The president was informed on the readiness of agricultural machinery for seasonal irrigation, land reclamation, and agrotechnical activities planned for 2018-2019.

Plans to grow industrial hemp were also presented there. Hemp is widely used in the light industry, the automotive industry, as well as in construction. It is also a powerful antiseptic.

In addition, the president familiarized himself with plans for processing rice, storing and packaging fruit and vegetable products, organizing cotton-textile clusters and other promising projects.

Projects on provision of population with high-quality meat, establishment of horse breeding, livestock breeding, fish farming and poultry farming were also presented there.

The head of state noted the need for rational use of land, so that no one of its span remains ownerless.

