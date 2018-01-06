By Trend

Iran imported 26.595 million tons of goods worth $37.5 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a 18.31 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period of the preceding year, the Iranian Customs Administration said.

Increased volume of capital goods, imported car parts as well as some staple goods has led to an increase of Iran’s imports during the current fiscal year.

Car parts, worth $1.24 billion, topped the list of Iran's imported goods during the 9-month period.

Corn fodder ($1.115 billion), rice ($1.015 billion), soybean meal ($749 million) and cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines ($660 million) were the other goods mainly imported to the Islamic Republic in the first nine months of the current fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 22).

China was the main exporter of goods to Iran in the mentioned period. Iran imported $9.452 billion worth of goods from China in the 9-month period.

After China, the UAE ($6.657 billion), Turkey ($2.576 billion), South Korea ($2.563 billion) and Germany ($2.095 billion) were other four biggest exporters of goods to Iran.

The report unveils that 3900 companies shared over 90 percent of the countries imports in terms of value ($33.8 billion).

The companies, which are active in car manufacturing sector, stand at the top of the list, followed by staple goods companies, refineries and petrochemicals, steel, medicine and food sector companies.

In total, 17,000 legal and real individuals took part in the imports in the 9-month period.

