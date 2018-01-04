By Trend

Iranian citizens have the right to protest rallies, but they should be held only within the laws of the country, Ibrahim Kalin, special adviser and spokesperson of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said, the Turkish media reported on January 4.

Kalin said that Iran is an important strategic partner for Turkey.

“Turkey stands for maintaining stability in Iran,” Kalin said.

He noted that the protests in Iran are provoked from abroad.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the US, particularly, President Donald Trump, is provoking the events in Iran.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in these protests. According to the Iranian media outlets, 28 people were killed during the protests.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz