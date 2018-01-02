By Trend

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry expressed concerns on January 2 over violence that erupted on Dec. 28 in Iran, stressing that violence and provocations must be avoided in Iran, Hurriyet daily News reported.

Over the past five days, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices.

The protesters later chanted slogans against the government and high ranking officials in the country.

