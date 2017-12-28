By Trend

Kazakhstan’s new Customs Code stipulates the duty of customs services to complete customs declarations for passengers.

"The new customs code clearly states that the customs authorities are obliged to make a declaration for passengers. It is not easy for anyone to fill in a declaration - for example, you flew to another country, and you have a cargo that is subject to declaration. You need to look for a broker, pay him. Now, starting from January 1, you can approach any customs officer and ask to fill out the declaration. You will only need to sign it, "- said the deputy chairman of the State Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Gosman Amrin during a press conference in Astana, Kazakh media reported.

He stressed that the new type of public service is not mandatory, and people may turn to other options if they want to.

Amrin also added that the government intends to provide such an opportunity to exporters.

"We plan to do the same for exporters, taking into account the need to support them. The exporters will be able to apply directly to the customs service to fill in the declaration for them.

In December 2017, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed three laws on customs regulation, including the law "On ratification of the Agreement on the Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union" and the new Customs Code.



