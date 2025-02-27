bp remains key player in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, operating country's largest oil & gas projects

27 February 2025 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

British energy giant bp has announced a revised strategy that includes increasing investment in oil and gas production while scaling back its commitments to low-carbon projects. The move marks a departure from BP's previous plans to reduce oil and gas operations, as the company now aims to expand production rather than cut it.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!