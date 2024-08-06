Oil prices surge in global markets

6 August 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Oil prices has become more expensive in the global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange increased by $0.89 to $77.19.

The price of a barrel of "Light" oil on the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") increased by $1.06 to $74.

However, Azerbaijani oil has fallen in the global market.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil decreased by $0.97 or 1.2 percent to $79.73.

Note that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz