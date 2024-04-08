Azerbaijan's gas export to Europe exceed Q124, Minister notes

8 April 2024 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

This year, from January to March, Azerbaijan exported 3.2 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe. This information was announced by the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, Azernews reports, citing his "X" social media account.

According to the data, during this year, 2.3 billion cubic metres of gas were exported to Turkey, and 0.9 billion cubic metres were exported to Georgia.

Additionally, according to his statements, during this period, 1.3 billion cubic metres of gas were transported to Turkey via the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

It is worth noting that the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe began at the end of 2020 through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor. Currently, the pipeline's transportation capacity is 12 billion cubic metres per year, with plans to increase it to 20 billion cubic metres by the end of 2027.

The total length of the TAP pipeline is 878 kilometres, with 550 kilometres passing through the northern part of Greece, 215 kilometres through Albania, 105 kilometres under the Adriatic Sea, and 8 kilometres through Italy.

The transportation of "blue fuel" to Bulgaria is carried out via the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB), which is connected to TAP. The state company "Bulgargaz EAD" has signed a contract with the "Shah Deniz" consortium for the supply of 1 billion cubic metres of gas from the Shah Deniz 2 field.

The pipeline, with a total length of 182 kilometres, passes through 150 kilometres of Bulgarian territory. It is expected to have an annual transportation capacity of 3-5 billion cubic metres.

---

