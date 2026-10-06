Azerbaijan and US review strategic partnership in Bayramov Rubio call

6 October 2026 00:26 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation on 5 October, discussing the current state and future prospects of the Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalisation process.

During the call, the sides highlighted significant progress in bilateral relations since the historic summit held in Washington on 8 August 2025, particularly efforts to advance the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States, according to a report shared on Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry's official X.

The two officials stressed the importance of the work of bilateral working groups established under the Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter. They described their activities as an important mechanism for further deepening cooperation in priority areas identified by the two countries.

Bayramov and Rubio also reviewed major results achieved within the Azerbaijan-US strategic partnership in 2026.

They paid particular attention to agreements signed in energy, hydrocarbon exploration, development and production, investment, digital technologies, and trade during Baku Energy Week and the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the documents signed during these events have significantly expanded the practical substance of bilateral cooperation and created new opportunities for economic and commercial engagement between Baku and Washington.

Bayramov briefed Rubio on Azerbaijan's continued efforts to advance its peace agenda, build confidence and strengthen regional stability.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also provided information on steps taken by Baku in support of the normalisation process with Armenia and the broader peace agenda in the region.

The two sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the telephone conversation.