Defense Ministry initiates advanced training program for reservists [PHOTOS]

20 April 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Under the training plan approved for the current year by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the next training session involving a group of reservists has commenced in one of the military units of the Special Forces, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense, at the initial stage of the session, held within joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, the appropriate registration procedures for the personnel were implemented. Reservists, who underwent medical examinations, were provided with military uniforms and other essential supplies.

Reserve personnel will be taught the rules for using weapons and military equipment in the Azerbaijan Army’s armament, as well as modern combat and self-defense methods. Additionally, tactical training exercises under conditions resembling real combat and other training activities will be conducted.

The main objective of the training session, which will continue until April 28, is to enhance the participants’ military preparedness, theoretical knowledge, and to improve their practical skills.