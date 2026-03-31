Azerbaijan amends "National strategy for efficient use of water resources"

31 March 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Amendments have been made to the "National strategy for the efficient use of water resources" in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, the main implementing body for the measures to assess the data reflected in the above strategy based on the use of modern programs and predict climate impacts, electronic geomodeling of water sources, determination of water demand by ecosystem (river, lake, natural, and artificial reservoirs), and assessment of water resources taking into account climatic factors has been determined as the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency instead of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and other relevant bodies have been determined as the opposite.