Azerbaijani Parliament to review defense cooperation agreement with Somalia

9 April 2025 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The Milli Majlis is set to discuss the approval of a cooperation agreement between Azerbaijan and Somalia in the fields of defense and the defense industry, Azernews reports.

The issue is on the agenda of today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on international relations and interparliamentary relations. Lawmakers will consider the draft law on ratifying the "Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia in the fields of defense and defense industry."

This marks another step in Azerbaijan's efforts to expand strategic partnerships across Africa, following recent developments in political, economic, and humanitarian ties with several African nations.