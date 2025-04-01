President Ilham Aliyev receives Political Advisor to Iran's President
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Mehdi Sanaei, Political Advisor to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!