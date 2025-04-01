Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 1 2025

President Ilham Aliyev receives Political Advisor to Iran's President

1 April 2025 11:15 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Mehdi Sanaei, Political Advisor to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

Will be updated

