Ethiopia's PM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on Ramadan holiday

31 March 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and wish you happiness, peace, and success," the letter reads.

Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed Ali has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday, Azernews reports.

