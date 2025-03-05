President Ilham Aliyev: The project we are inaugurating today will ensure Nakhchivan's energy security

5 March 2025 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

The President emphasized that the gas coming from Azerbaijan, transported through Turkish territory to Nakhchivan, will meet the region's energy needs.

"The project we are inaugurating today will ensure Nakhchivan's energy security," said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Iğdır-Nakhchivan gas pipeline via video link.

