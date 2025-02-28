Milli Majlis spring session continues with key legislative discussions

28 February 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The plenary meeting of the spring session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis has begun under the chairmanship of Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, with 16 key legislative amendments on the agenda, Azernews reports.

The discussions cover a wide range of topics, including human rights, social protection, judicial reforms, military service, and economic regulations.

One of the main points of focus is the amendment to the Constitutional Law on the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), which is in its third reading. Additionally, proposed changes to the Criminal Code, the Law on Aviation, and the Law on Social Insurance are also being reviewed. The session will also address reforms in social protection, including amendments to the Law on Medical Insurance and the Law on the Social Protection of Children Who Have Lost Their Parents and Are Deprived of Parental Care.

Furthermore, legislative proposals concerning military service, administrative offenses, accounting, and education will be discussed. Changes to laws regulating transport and the Constitutional Court are also on the agenda for their initial readings.