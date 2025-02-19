Zahid Oruj: Western media have revealed their bias against Azerbaijan
"Many Western media outlets that pretend to be prosecutors and call themselves independent have clearly shown which side of the war they are on, both during the 44-day war and now," said Zahid Oruj, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Social Research and MP of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.
Oruj made these remarks at the Turkey-Azerbaijan Media Platform roundtable held in Baku. He highlighted that after five years, with the change of power in the United States, the groups orchestrating attacks against Azerbaijan have been exposed.
"The Washington Post," "The New York Times," and all other evil newspapers are now being asked to give an account. It turns out that the 'fake news' networks that provide platforms for dozens of clone organizations are actually corruption projects."
Oruj also referred to the Munich Security Conference, where US Vice President James Vance directly confronted these outlets: "He rightly said to their faces that the biggest blow to European security was inflicted by leaders who turned democracy into a weapon of occupation."
