Kazakh Centre of ADA University hosts final stage of 'Vetenimsen Azerbaijan' contest

5 April 2024 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The final stage of the "Vetenimsen, Azerbaijan!" competition was held at the Kazakh Teachers' Seminary/ADA University, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the competition among 9th grade students held by the Gazakh Centre of ADA University in cooperation with the Ganja-Dashkasan and Gazakh-Tovuz Regional Education Departments is to reveal and enrich their current knowledge of the history, geography, language, literature, music, and art of Azerbaijan, as well as to support their upbringing in the spirit of Azerbaijanism and patriotism.

The first stage of the three-stage competition took place within the school, with the participation of about 250 secondary schools belonging to Gazakh-Tovuz RED and Ganja-Dashkasan RED. 371 students who successfully passed to the second stage took part in the competition in the district centres belonging to both regional education departments. 24 high-achieving students participated in the semi-finals, which were held in Ganja City Mir Jalal Pashayev School No. 39 and the Kazakh Centre of ADA University, together with a five-person team representing their schools. Six teams with high results qualified for the final stage.

In the final stage, held in the format of an intellectual-interactive game, students were presented with 20 questions covering the history, language, literature, geography, and culture of Azerbaijan.

The team of the secondary school named after M. Musayev, Tovuz region, Alimardanli village, took 1st place, the team of the humanitarian and natural sciences oriented high school named after M. Huseyn, Gazakh city, took 2nd place, the team of the high school named after J. Jabbarli, Ganja city, took 3rd place. The winners were awarded with gifts and certificates.

It is worth noting that the mentioned competition increased students' knowledge about the ideas of Azerbaijanism and its content and inspired them to work as a team and work together.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz