Biden, President of the United States of America congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev
Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President.
On behalf of the People of the United States, I send our warm wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan for a peaceful, prosperous, and joyful Novruz Bayram.
As we mark this season of renewal and reflection, the United States reaffirms our enduring commitment to the partnership between our nations and to a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will promote security across the region for generations to come. In the year ahead, I look forward to working with you to advance regional connectivity and expand economic growth.
Novruz Mubarak!
Sincerely,
Joseph R. Biden
President of the United States of America"
---
