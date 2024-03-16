Biden, President of the United States of America congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

16 March 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States of America has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

On behalf of the People of the United States, I send our warm wishes to you and the people of Azerbaijan for a peaceful, prosperous, and joyful Novruz Bayram.

As we mark this season of renewal and reflection, the United States reaffirms our enduring commitment to the partnership between our nations and to a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which will promote security across the region for generations to come. In the year ahead, I look forward to working with you to advance regional connectivity and expand economic growth.

Novruz Mubarak!

Sincerely,

Joseph R. Biden

President of the United States of America"

