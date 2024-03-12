President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrives in Fuzuli district
The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has arrived in the Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.
A guard of honour was lined up for the Kazakh President at the Fuzuli International Airport, decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
---
