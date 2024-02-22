German Eastern Business Association Supervisory Board Chair congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

22 February 2024 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser, Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the German Eastern Business Association has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, dear President Aliyev,

Allow me to take this opportunity to congratulate you on election as President of Azerbaijan. On behalf of the German Eastern Business Association, I wish you much strength and success in your office.

You are leading Azerbaijan in turbulent geopolitical times, which have become even more challenging with Russia’s war against Ukraine. Azerbaijan has an important role to play as a logistics partner, as an important supplier of fossil fuels and increasingly as a partner in renewable energies.

In addition to its important economic function, your country also plays an important role in regional cooperation. From the point of view of the German economy, it is of central importance that the process of understanding with the region is successfully continued. We therefore welcome the agreement on Baku as the host city of COP29, which is a result of this process of understanding, and congratulate you on this.

From 26 to 29 February 2024, the German Eastern Business Association, in cooperation with the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Abroad, will lead a 50-member delegation of German companies to Baku. We are in close contact with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Berlin for planning purposes and would be very pleased if the announced meeting with you, Mr. President, could take place.

Yours sincerely,

Cathrina Claas-Muehlhaeuser

Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of the German Eastern Business Association"

---

