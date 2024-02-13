King of Bahrain congratulates Ilham Aliyev on his victory in presidential election

13 February 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Excellency President Ilham Aliyev,

We are pleased to express to Your Excellency our sincere congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Your Excellency's re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for a new presidential term, and for renewing the great trust placed in Your Excellency by the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I would also like to confirm to Your Excellency our deep appreciation for the bilateral relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Azerbaijan, to which we give all attention and appreciation, and we look forward to working with Your Excellency to strengthen them in all fields for the good and benefit of our two countries and our peoples.

We wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, success, and progress in carrying out your presidential duties in leading the Republic during the next stage, to achieve the ambitions and aspirations of your friendly people towards further prosperity and progress.

I willingly assure Your Excellency of my highest consideration.

Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa

King of the Kingdom of Bahrain

---

