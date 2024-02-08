Vladimir Putin: We place significant importance on our allied relations with Azerbaijan

8 February 2024 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

“The election results fully confirm your high political authority and the nationwide support for the course you are leading towards accelerated socio-economic development of Azerbaijan and strengthening its positions on the global stage,” said President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin as he sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev over his victory in the snap presidential election.

“We place significant importance on our allied relations with Baku. I am confident that we will continue our active joint work to bolster fruitful bilateral cooperation across all domains and expand partnership to address pressing issues on the international agenda. This undoubtedly serves the interests of our friendly peoples and contributes to the consolidation of stability and security in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region,” the President of Russia said in his message.

Vladimir Putin sincerely wished President Ilham Aliyev success in his responsible role as the head of state, as well as good health and well-being.



