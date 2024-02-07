93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev, Oracle Advisory Group says [PHOTOS]

7 February 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Konul Mammadova

93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev in the snap presidential election, Oracle Advisory Group said.

According to Azernews, the American organization, together with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, published the results of the exit poll conducted during the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Thus, according to the organization, 1.8 percent of voters voted for Zahid Oruj, 1.5 percent of the votes were received by Fazil Mustafa, 1.2 percent - Gudrat Hasanguliyev, 0.9 percent - Razi Nurullayev, 0.4 percent - Elshad Musaev, 0 .3 percent - Fuad Aliyev.

Recall that today voting took place in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, the candidate from the National Front Party, Razi Nurullayev, the candidate from the Great Creation Party, Fazil Mustafa, and the candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Elshad Musayev, fought for the post of President. United Popular Front of Azerbaijan - Gudrat Hasanguliyev.

Besides, there are 6 million 478 thousand 623 people on the voter list. They voted in 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

For Azerbaijani citizens abroad, 49 polling stations were created in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries.

More than 90 thousand observers were registered to observe the elections.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, elections covered the entire territory of the country, including lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations were created in the territories liberated from occupation.

