We have received another package of proposals from Armenia on peace agreement earlier this year, says Foreign Minister

27 January 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

We have received another package of proposals on a peace agreement from the Armenian side in early January of this year,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists.

The minister noted that the Azerbaijani side is currently implementing its internal work on this package in line with the procedure. “I think that we will most likely respond to Armenia in the coming weeks,” the top diplomat noted.

“As you know, negotiations on a peace agreement are also conducted through direct meetings,” he added.



