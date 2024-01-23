Azerbaijan's Ombudsman holds pre-election training on Observers’ Rights & Duties [PHOTOS]

23 January 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Following the action plan approved by Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman), Sabina Aliyeva, in connection with the extraordinary presidential elections, the Ombudsman Office continues live and online training seminars on the topic "Observers' Rights and Duties," Azernews reports.

The regular training seminar was held online for employees of the Ombudsman's regional centres and the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

During the training, the head of the Ombudsman's Office, Aydın Safikhanli, gave an introductory speech and said that the educational activities for the preparation of the election covered the capital and regions. He gave information about the importance of the observation institute in the election process and touched on the importance of this institute's role in eliminating any shortcomings that may arise during the election process.

Later, Mahir Mammadov, Sector Head of the International Cooperation and Civil Society Institutions Cooperation Department of the Ombudsman's Office, conducted an online training on "Observers' Rights and Duties". The training provided information on the rules of observation, the rights and duties of observers, responsibility for violation of election legislation, and other issues stipulated in the legislation.

Questions of interest to the participants were answered during the training.

