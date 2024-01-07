Deadline to apply to CEC for candidate registration expires

7 January 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The deadline for submission of election documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) required for the registration of a candidate in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan is expiring, Azernews reports.

It is stated in the calendar plan of main actions and measures on the preparation and holding of extraordinary presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the calendar plan, the documents must be submitted by the authorised representative of a presidential candidate, political party, or party bloc not later than 50 and not less than 30 days before the voting day (from December 19, 2023, to 18:00 on January 8, 2024).

It should be noted that early presidential elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Recall that the CEC on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party (New Azerbaijan Party), to participate in the early presidential election. Then, at the CEC session held on December 21, the CEC approved the nominations of self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Fazil Mustafa from the Great Creation Party, Elshad Musayev from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the United People's Front Party of Azerbaijan, and Razi Nurullayev from the National Front Party.

On December 26, the CEC approved the nomination of self-nominated candidates Sarvan Karimov, Matlab Mutallimli, Abutalib Samadov, Fikrat Yusifov, Yusif Bagirzade, Arzuman Abdulkerimov, Yunus Oguz and Gulamgusein Alibeyli.

On December 30, the CEC approved the candidacy of self-nominated candidate Namizad Heydar oglu Safarov for the presidential election.

