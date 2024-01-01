President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Cuban President

1 January 2024 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

According to Azernews, the letter reads:

To His Excellency Mr. Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba

t is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Cuba – Liberation Day that on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people.

We attach special importance to the comprehensive development of traditional friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Cuba. I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen relations between our countries, and further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you on the occasion of the New Year 2024 and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 December 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz