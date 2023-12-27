Cabinet of Ministers approves decree on space objects

27 December 2023 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "procedure of control over the management of space objects registered in the state register of space objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree in this regard. The order was developed based on the law "On Space Activities".

Azerbaijan's space programme is carried out mainly through international cooperation, as several Azerbaijani factories produced equipment for Soviet Union space projects during the Soviet era, but their equipment is now obsolete. The programme includes several satellite missions, both national and in cooperation with other countries.

In 2006, the agency came under the Ministry of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan. In 2009, Azerbaijan's space industry became more active as a new agency was established after Ilham Aliyev approved a state programme for the development of the space industry. As part of the programme, it is planned to prepare proposals for the assembly and production of a VSAT (Very Small Aperture Satellite Terminal) in the country by 2013. A small earth station for satellite data transmission, providing digital data transmission at speeds of up to 56 kbps. VSATs operating at T1 data rates (up to 1.544 Mbps) are called "TSATs," as are parts of other terminal stations and satellite receivers of various types and functions (internet, direct TV, GPS, etc.) in order to create a space industry.

On June 30, 2014, MAKA, in cooperation with Airbus, launched the SPOT 7 Earth observation satellite. They form a constellation of Earth imaging satellites designed to provide continuous, high-resolution data with a wide field of view until 2024.

