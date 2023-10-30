Azerbaijani Defence Minister meets with heads of companies in China

30 October 2023 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

The working visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the People's Republic of China continues, Azernews reports.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov visited the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China. Flowers were laid in front of the monument to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and tribute was paid to his memory.

Then the Defense Minister met with the heads of several companies in the military-industrial complex in China.

At the meetings, which were also attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the People's Republic of China, Bunyad Huseynov, the current state and prospects for the development of joint cooperation were discussed, and a detailed exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest was held.

---

