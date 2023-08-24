First migration to Zabukh village of Lachin district to take place tomorrow

24 August 2023 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Tomorrow will be the first migration to Zabukh village of Lachin, and 20 families of 88 people each will move to Zabukh at the first stage, Azernews reports.

Departure from Baku to Zabukh will take place in front of the school in "Gobupark-3" built for IDPs in Lokbatan.

It should be noted that in terms of family composition 4 of them were provided with two-room, 4 with three-room, 8 with four-room and 4 with five-room flats. Until now, these families have been living in temporary settlements in Baku and Sumgait cities, in the territory of the Absheron district.

---

