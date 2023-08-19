Work due completion at school under construction with support of Uzbekistan in Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

19 August 2023 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Construction works are being carried out at a school for 960 students in the city of Fuzuli with the support of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service in the Karabakh Economic Region, Leyla Sarabi said, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

According to her, the work at the educational institution is being completed.

"The school building, built on three hectares of land, consists of two floors and a basement. The school has 40 classrooms, six laboratories, two computer science classrooms, five functional classrooms, assembly and sports halls, a dining room, and a library. A football field, places for recreation and events, running tracks, a checkpoint, a boiler room, water tanks, and a transformer substation have been built on the school's territory," she said.

The school in the city of Fuzuli, liberated from occupation, is being built at the expense of the budget of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

