Azerbaijani President congratulates President of Gabon

17 August 2023 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba.

The letter reads:

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Gabon – Independence Day.

I believe that through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Gabon will continue to develop and our cooperation will continue successfully both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Gabon peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 August 2023

---

