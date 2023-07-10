Azerbaijani President congratulates Uzbek President

10 July 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 10, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The head of state congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his landslide victory in the snap presidential election held in Uzbekistan, and wished him success in his activities. President Ilham Aliyev described this victory as the people`s support for the policy implemented in Uzbekistan under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and expressed his confidence that Uzbekistan will continue the path of comprehensive development under the leadership of Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the coming years.

The President of Uzbekistan thanked for the congratulations and attention.

During the phone conversation, the presidents hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in various areas, stressed the importance of reciprocal visits and contacts at the heads of state and other levels, and expressed their satisfaction with the high level implementation of the agreements reached and decisions made regarding the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The heads of state exchanged views on the bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Shavkat Mirziyoyev to pay a state visit to Azerbaijan. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz