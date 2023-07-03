3 July: campaign to mark International Day without Plastic Packaging [PHOTOS]

3 July 2023 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

July - As part of the campaign "Replace plastic bags with eco-bags" on the occasion of the International Day without Plastic Bags, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources handed out eco-bags to citizens in markets and other public places. In doing so, the eco-volunteers provided them with detailed information about the damage of plastic bags to our environment and ecology, Azernews reports, citing the ministry's press service.

According to the Ministry, the campaign aims to reduce the use of plastic bags and give priority to the use of eco-bags, which are an alternative means.

It was noted that polythene bags, which have not decomposed in nature for hundreds of years, are used, discarded in a short period of time and cause environmental damage: other alternative bags that can be used many times".

It was stressed that the sale, import, and production of polyethylene bags up to 15 microns in thickness would be completely prohibited in our country from 1 January 2021, in order to reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste. From 15 February this year, polythene bags of 15-50 microns in size will be offered to consumers as a separate type of product at market checkouts on a fee basis.

---

