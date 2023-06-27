President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of Djibouti on occasion of Independence Day

27 June 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to President of DjiboutiIsmaïl Omar Guelleh on the occasion of the Independence Day of this country, Azernews reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Djibouti – Independence Day that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you, your people.

I believe we will make joint efforts to develop Azerbaijan-Djibouti interstate relations along a friendly course and continue successfully our efficient cooperation within international bodies, including the Non-Aligned Movement and Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Djibouti," the letter said.