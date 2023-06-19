Foreign diplomats visit Shusha

19 June 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

The participants of the international training called Foreign Policy Program for Foreign Diplomats - 2023 visited Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the foreign participants got acquainted with the devastating results of nearly 30 years of occupation in the liberated territories and the damage to the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan. After visiting the Govharaga Mosque and the shot statues, the guests got acquainted with the Heydar Aliyev and Karabakh exhibition opened within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The foreign diplomats who visited Khurshidbanu Nateva's house and the fortress walls were informed about the history of Shusha City, its social and political importance in the region, and the construction of the fortress walls. It was reported that the castle, which is a symbol of invincibility throughout history, was destroyed during the occupation, and after the liberation of Shusha from the occupation, repair, and restoration works were carried out in the castle.

In the end, the foreign guests in Jidir Plain emphasized the importance of the large-scale reconstruction and restoration works, including the reconstruction of the city that was destroyed 30 years.

Note that the program was organized with the aim of developing human capital and strengthening cooperation at the international level. Professional diplomats representing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, faculty members of ADA University, employees of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, as well as the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, SOCAR, ANAMA, Karabakh Revival Fund, Presentations, and lectures are organized by representatives of institutions such as the International Relations Analysis Center, Baku International Sea Trade Port, and Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau.

---

