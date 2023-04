14 April 2023 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of members of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the following persons have been appointed members of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan:

Aslan Khalilov

Isa Mammadov

---

