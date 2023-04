7 April 2023 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the membership of the Tariff (Price) Council.

According to the decree, "Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of the Azerbaijan Republic on Statistics and Chairman of the Board of the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance" were added to the list of members of the Tariff Council.

---

