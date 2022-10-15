Military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visit Ganja [PHOTO]

15 October 2022 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Foreign military attachés accredited to Azerbaijan visited Ganja, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

During the trip, organized by the ministry, the delegation visited the memorial complex in memory of the civilians, who died as a result of missile attacks on Ganja committed by Armenia during the Second Karabakh war.

The Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov, informed the foreign countries’ military representatives in detail that during the 44-day war, the Armenian armed forces deliberately bombed the Ganja, Barda, Tartar, Mingachevir, Beylagan, Gabala, Goranboy, Aghjabadi, Naftalan, Absheron and Khizi regions using ballistic missiles and other heavy artillery pieces to inflict maximum casualties on the Azerbaijani civilian population. This act contradicts the norms and principles of international humanitarian law.

Despite the humanitarian ceasefire, on the night of October 11, 2020, at about 02:00, the Armenian armed forces subjected apartment buildings in Ganja city to a rocket fire. As a result of the incident, 9 persons, including 4 women, became martyrs, and 35 persons were wounded. One of the wounded passed away in a hospital.

The military attaches were informed that a total of 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, 454 civilians were wounded, 12292 residential and non-residential areas and 288 auto vehicles were damaged as a result of Armenia's military aggression during the Second Karabakh War.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is among the world's most mine-contaminated countries. In the two years since the end of the Second Karabakh War, more than 250 Azerbaijani citizens have been killed or seriously wounded as a result of mine explosions.

During the visit, the military attachés also visited the Nizami Ganjavi Mausoleum. They were presented with detailed information about the work of an outstanding representative of world literature, ingenious Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi.

To recap, the Armenian armed forces launched missile strikes on Ganja city five times on separate days in October 2020.

On October 4, the first missile attack was carried out, killing one person and wounding more than 30 others. The second missile attack occurred on October 5, injuring three individuals. On October 8, a third missile strike was carried out but no casualties were registered. On October 11, a fourth missile attack killed ten civilians and injured more than 40 more.

On October 17, the fifth missile attack occurred, killing sixteen civilians and injuring 55 others. The attacks caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure, homes, and vehicles. Children and women were among those slain and injured in Armenia's brutal onslaught.

