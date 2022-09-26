Azernews Weekly Major Output Review: September 19-25

26 September 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

HIGHLIGHTS

In strategic gateway city of Lachin, Azerbaijani president spurns Armenian claims​

Speaker Pelosi casts a long shadow on US's alleged "fair arbiter" role in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Azerbaijani FM, UN Secretary-General discuss cooperation, regional developments

Baku urges host nations to protect diplomatic missions from Armenian attacks

Azerbaijani community protests Armenian aggression in Berlin

Baku hands over bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen back to Yerevan

Minister: Azerbaijan supplies 16 bcm of gas to Europe in less than 2 years

Moldovan PM to visit Azerbaijan to discuss gas supply

National team ranks third at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

Int'l experts highlight prospects of Azerbaijan's cultural economy development

Culture minister puts the spotlight on economic aspect of culture

NATION

In strategic gateway city of Lachin, Azerbaijani president spurns Armenian claims

Ahead of the upcoming second anniversary of the start of the Second Karabakh War, President Ilham Aliyev traveled to the strategic gateway city of Lachin on the border with Armenia to raise the nation’s tricolor flag and once again demonstrate his staunch belief and determination to rebuild and reconstruct the destroyed Karabakh.

Ten escalation commandments

In the aftermath of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border escalation that took place between 12-14 September, given its implications and the various subsequent reactions, it appears to be judicious to consider certain common precepts that are applicable to all flare-ups of this kind that have erupted since the 10 November ceasefire deal and may happen in the future.

Speaker Pelosi casts a long shadow on US's alleged "fair arbiter" role in Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Come on the heels of the September 12-13 deadly clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Yerevan was clearly designed to show solidarity with Baku's blood-thirsty neighbor's militaristic and saber-rattling policies.

Azerbaijani FM, UN Secretary-General discuss cooperation, regional developments

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UN Secretary-General have in New York discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the recent Armenian border provocation.

Baku urges host nations to protect diplomatic missions from Armenian attacks

Baku has urged the host nations to protect the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions from possible attacks of Armenian fanatics in their territories.

Ombudswoman calls on int’l community to defend Azerbaijani diplomatic mission against Armenian attacks

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has called on the international community to defend Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission against the Armenian extremist groups abroad.

Azerbaijani community protests Armenian aggression in Berlin

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Germany picketed the Armenian embassy in Berlin. The pickets protested the recent large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces on the border with Azerbaijan, as well as Armenia's landmine planting policy carried out in Azerbaijani territories and the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijan files criminal case against Armenian extremists attacking Paris embassy

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General’s Office has launched a criminal case against the Armenian extremists, who attacked the Azerbaijani embassy building in Paris, France.

Baku protests at Paris over failing to protect embassy from Armenian extremists’ attack

Baku has sent a note of protest to Paris over its failure to protect the Azerbaijani embassy in France from the attack of the Armenian extremists.

Baku hands over bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen back to Yerevan

Baku has returned the bodies of 95 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan.

FM: Azerbaijan committed to peace agenda despite Armenia’s disruptive role

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace agenda with Armenia, despite the latter’s disruptive acts. Bayramov made the remarks at the 39th meeting of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM Foreign Ministers' Council held on the margins of the 77th UNGA session on September 20.

Azerbaijani parliament discussing air traffic deal with Israel

An agreement on air traffic with Israel is being discussed at the Azerbaijani parliament. The issue has been included in the agenda of a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship during which the members of the parliament will discuss the bill on the approval of the "Agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the State of Israel on air traffic".

Bill to be drafted on protecting rights of Azerbaijani citizens in digital space

A draft law on protecting the rights of Azerbaijani citizens in the digital space will be prepared. This was announced at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on human rights.

BUSINESS

Minister: Azerbaijan supplies 16 bcm of gas to Europe in less than 2 years

Azerbaijan has supplied 16bn cu. m. of gas to Europe within less than two years, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, addressing the 5th Romanian International Gas Conference.

Moldovan PM to visit Azerbaijan to discuss gas supply

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita will pay a visit to Azerbaijan to discuss gas supplies.

Minister: Azerbaijani-Turkish health business forum to boost cooperation

An Azerbaijani-Turkish medical business forum and healthcare exhibition will expand current cooperation between the two countries, Turkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in Baku.

Baku, Bern set new stage in connecting businesses

The General Assembly of the Swiss-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) was held in Geneva under the auspices of the SACCI with the support of Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) and the Azerbaijani embassy in the Swiss Confederation.

Azerbaijan, Turkiye ink MoU on space cooperation

Azerbaijan and Turkiye have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the space sector. The document was signed between the Azerbaijani satellite operator Azercosmos OJSC and the Turkish Space Agency within the framework of the 73rd International Astronautical Congress in Paris, France, on September 18-22.

Minister: Moldova turns to Azerbaijan as alternative gas supplier

Moldova turns to Azerbaijan as an alternative supplier of gas, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said. The remarks were made at the Romanian International Gas Conference, organized by the Romanian Oil and Gas Employers' Federation (FPPG).

Azerbaijan, WHO discuss bolstering health care sector

Bolstering the primary health care sector is a vital and ongoing priority for the WHO in Azerbaijan, Khalil Ibrahim, WHO representative for Azerbaijan, has said. The remarks were made at a meeting at the Ministry of Health with the delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) Assessment Mission.

Azerbaijan discuss energy cooperation with Greece, Bulgaria, Turkiye

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held meetings with Greece Environment and Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov, and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar on the margins of the 5th Romanian International Gas Conference.

CULTURE

Historical castle city plays home to birthday celebrations of genius composer

As part of the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azerbaijan's historical and strategic city of Shusha played host to a splendid open-air concert.

Baku Int'l Book Fair is only a few days away

The 8th Baku International Book Fair will be held at the Baku Expo Center on October 5-9. More than 60 foreign organizations from 16 countries, 130 local publishing houses, and enterprises will be represented at the fair. Well-known national and foreign writers and poets will take part in the fair.

Serbian traditional costumes on display in Baku

Bright and colorful, traditional costumes are a significant part of the Serbian culture. With elegance and ease, they can come in a variety of shapes and a stunning number of colors. Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has demonstrated 64 stunning traditional costumes from the collection of the Ethnographic Museum in Belgrade.

Culture minister puts the spotlight on economic aspect of culture

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Anar Karimov has addressed a scientific-practical conference on "Cultural Economy in Azerbaijan: Shusha - development impulses".

Int'l experts highlight prospects of Azerbaijan's cultural economy development

An international scientific-practical conference on "Cultural economy in Azerbaijan: Shusha - development impulses" is underway in Shusha. The conference highlights the prospects for the cultural economy in Azerbaijan and is being held under the title of Think4Culture within the Year of Shusha.

National theaters support Azerbaijani Army over recent flare-up with Armenia

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater and the State Theater for Young Spectators have organized an action to support the Azerbaijani Army.

Poland hosts conference to discuss & promote heritage of Turkic nations

The VI International Congress of Turkology, titled "Studies on the Turkic World - Multidisciplinary Perspectives" has been held in Poland. The main partners of the event included the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the embassies of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan in Poland, as well as the Yunus Emre Institute, and the Karaite Heritage Foundation.

SPORTS

National team ranks third at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships

The Azerbaijani gymnastics team has won a bronze medal at the 39th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Bulgaria. For exercises with three ribbons and two balls, Daria Sorokina, Kamilla Aliyeva, Laman Alimuradova, Gullu Agalarzada, Yelizaveta Luzan, and Zeynab Hummatova scored 30.750 points, coming third.

