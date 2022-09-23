Bill to be drafted on protecting rights of Azerbaijani citizens in digital space

23 September 2022 10:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A draft law on protecting the rights of Azerbaijani citizens in the digital space will be prepared.

This was announced at a meeting of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on human rights.

Discussions were held during today's meeting, following which the deputies considered it important to prepare such a draft law.

The work plan has been adopted by the members of the committee after the discussion.

During the same session, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov proposed drafting a legal document on social media.

"People are being insulted and slandered on social media, therefore, we should start preparing a relevant bill on social networks," he said.

Furthermore, MP Elshad Mirbashir suggested making additions to the law ‘On commemorating the name of martyr and benefits provided to families of martyrs’.

The MP noted that he submitted his proposal to the parliament.

"Those who died as a result of an accident during military service in the period of the 2020 Second Karabakh War or during the performance of military duties should also be given the status of a martyr," he added.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on human rights has submitted a bill ‘On approval of the Fourth Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Extradition’ for discussion.

According to the bill, this additional protocol has been prepared in order to modernize and supplement a number of provisions of the European Convention.

Articles 10 (expiration), 12 (request and additional documents), 14 (specificity rule), and 21 (transit) were revised, and a new paragraph was added to article 15 (transfer to a third state).

Besides, it’s envisaged to include new provisions on channels and means of communication, as well as on a peaceful settlement.

The provisions of the Fourth Additional Protocol won’t be applied by Azerbaijan in relation to Armenia until the complete elimination of the conflict consequences and normalization of relations with this country.

Additionally, the special hearings in connection with the damage caused by the Armenian occupation will be held on legal mechanisms for protecting the rights of Azerbaijani citizens violated as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by the Armenian armed forces, and compensation for the damage caused to Azerbaijan on the basis of relevant claims in international instances.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz