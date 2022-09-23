Minister: Azerbaijani-Turkish health business forum to boost cooperation [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

An Azerbaijani-Turkish medical business forum and healthcare exhibition will expand current cooperation between the two countries, Turkiye's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in Baku, Azernews reports.

Stressing that Turkiye and Azerbaijan are two important centers of power and their influence is increasing in the region, the minister also noted the close cooperation between the two countries in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I hope this forum will expand our current cooperation and pave the way for new plans," he said.

Portal for those wishing to go to Turkiye for treatment

Fahrettin Koca also stated that a special portal has been launched for those wishing to go to Turkiye for treatment.

"Persons going to Turkiye for treatment can choose a clinic and a doctor on the portal," he said.

Azerbaijani-Turkish Medical Business Forum and Healthcare Exhibition

Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said that this forum and exhibition, organized for the first time, is another manifestation of the high level of cooperation between the two countries.

He noted that about 200 Azerbaijanis were sent to Turkiye for medical treatment through the YASHAT Foundation.

"Currently, more than 700 Turkish citizens are studying at Azerbaijan Medical University," he said.

Emphasizing that bilateral cooperation has become more intensive during the coronavirus pandemic, the minister noted that the TURKOVAC vaccine is being tested in the third phase in Azerbaijan.

"Relations with Turkiye are of specific nature to Azerbaijan. Cooperation with Turkiye is carried out not only in a bilateral format but also at the international level," he said.

Azerbaijani hospitals use Turkish-made medical equipment

Teymur Musayev also mentioned that most of the hospitals in Azerbaijan are using Turkish-made medical equipment and instruments.

He recalled that the roadmap for cooperation signed between the Health Ministries of Azerbaijan and Turkiye on May 17, 2022, envisages the regular organization of business forums in both countries.

"More than 1,000 Turkish medicines have passed state registration in Azerbaijan. Representatives of the pharmaceutical sector of both countries, manufacturers of medical equipment, and representatives of the field of medical tourism,” he said.

Moreover, the minister expressed hope that cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow and the forum will open up new opportunities for investors.

“Such interaction in the healthcare sector will help increase the satisfaction of our citizens with the healthcare system, improve the health of the population and the quality of life," he said.

COVID-19 pandemic nearing its end

The Azerbaijani health minister highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic is nearing its end, adding that the WHO leadership has already expressed hope for the soonest end of the pandemic.

"The mortality rate from COVID-19 is at a minimum level in Azerbaijan. However, there are still cases of coronavirus infection," he said.

Outlining the sufficient supply of vaccines in Azerbaijan, he also urged those who have not yet been vaccinated to get vaccinated.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

