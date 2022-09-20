Azerbaijani parliament discussing air traffic deal with Israel

20 September 2022 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

An agreement on the air traffic with Israel is being discussed at the Azerbaijani parliament, Azernews reports.

The issue has been included in the agenda of a meeting of the parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship during which the members of the parliament will discuss the bill on the approval of the "Agreement between the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the government of the State of Israel on air traffic".

Following the meeting, the document is expected to be recommended for discussion at a plenary session of the parliament.

The document states that the Tel Aviv agreement of June 30, 2022, on establishing air communication between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel consists of 25 articles and additions. The contract provisions stem from the provisions of the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation as well. In accordance with the agreement, the sides have the right to designate one or more air carriers to perform the agreed services on the relevant routes.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

