Baku Int'l Book Fair only a few days away [PHOTO]

23 September 2022 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th Baku International Book Fair will be held at the Baku Expo Center on October 5-9, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry.

More than 60 foreign organizations from 16 countries, 130 local publishing houses, and enterprises will be represented at the fair. Well-known national and foreign writers and poets will take part in the fair.

Over 200 events, including master classes for children and adults, book presentations on inclusion and other relevant topics, book signing days, conferences, symposia, reading and music hours will be organized as part of the book fair.

People's Poet Ramiz Rovshan and well-known poet Agshin Yenisey are invited to the festival as honorary authors.

Meanwhile, Turkiye has been chosen as the honorary guest country at the 8th Baku International Book Fair.

The Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism will hold a series of events for book lovers in Baku.

Turkish writers, historians, scientists, and actors will participate in the large-scale event.

Visitors will be transported from metro stations National Academy of Sciences, the May 28 and Koroghlu metro stations to Baku Expo Center by special buses.

Please, register via this link. Admission is free.

The book fair will stay open from 1000 to 2000 hours.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz