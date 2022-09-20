Azerbaijani FM, UN Secretary General discuss cooperation, regional developments [PHOTO]

20 September 2022 14:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UN Secretary-General have in New York discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the recent Armenian border provocation, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

During the meeting held on the margins of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on September 19, the parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan-UN cooperation, future activities, and the latest regional developments.

“[I] was delighted to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. We discussed further deepening of multiple areas of Azerbaijan-UN cooperation. I briefed Secretary-General about the latest regional situation as a result of Armenian provocations,” Bayramov tweeted.

Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan-UN ties have improved throughout the nation's 30 years of membership in the organization, and the country has undertaken large-scale actions within the UN, notably in the area of fostering peace and security.

The minister expressed satisfaction about the recent visits of the Chairman of the United Nations General Assembly and other high-level officials to Azerbaijan, which had contributed to the sustained development of relations. Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and its initiatives in this respect were noted.

Bayramov also provided thorough information regarding Armenia's large-scale provocations as well as Azerbaijan's peace-building efforts in this respect.

The Azerbaijani top diplomat briefed his interlocutor about the restoration and reconstruction work on the liberated territories, as well as the return of internally displaced people to the region, emphasizing the importance of increasing international efforts to eliminate the threat of landmines in these territories.

Guterres, for his part, said that Azerbaijan has exceptional constructive ties with the UN and that it is critical to enhancing cooperation in all areas.

Guterres praised Azerbaijan's leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement for its internationally significant achievements. He emphasized the significance of the normalization process and the reduction of tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the discussion, the parties also discussed other matters of mutual interest on the UN agenda.

In the same vein, Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process following the recent border clashes on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session.

The meeting was organized under the auspices of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. During the meeting, Blinked asked the parties for a follow-up meeting in late September.

“Secretary Blinken conveyed condolences for the lives lost and emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities, underscoring the importance of returning to the peace process. They discussed next steps, and the Secretary encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month,” US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.

“Today I hosted direct talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. As I conveyed during the meeting, it is time for troops to disengage and diplomats to return to the table,” Blinken tweeted.

