Historical castle city plays home to birthday celebrations of genius composer [PHOTO]

As part of the 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, Azerbaijan's historical and strategic city of Shusha played host to a splendid open-air concert, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

A minute of silence was observed to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs, flowers were laid at the statues of Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Welcoming the guests, Special Representative of Azerbaijani President for Shusha District Aydin Karimov said that it is a great honor to hold such grand events in the castle city.

"Any event here inspires us. As you can see, Shusha, the capital of Azerbaijani culture, has entered a new stage of its development. Today we hear our national music in Shusha and it makes us very proud. From this point of view, we bow our heads to the souls of our soldiers and officers, who died for the freedom of our Shusha and all our lands in general," said Karimov.

Next, the Azerbaijani State Folk Instruments Orchestra under the baton of People's Artist Agaverdi Pashayev performed a spectacular concert program.

The soloist of the open-air concert was People's Artist Farhad Badalbeyli.

The concert program featured Uzeyir Hajibayli's Koroghlu Overture as well as works by students of the genius composer.

The birthday of Uzeyir Hajibayli is traditionally celebrated as the National Music Day in Azerbaijan.

On the 110th birthday of the genius composer, Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev decreed 18 September as National Music Day (1995).

Since 2009, an international music festival dedicated to the founder of the Azerbaijan school of composition is held in September. Every year, the festival brings together world-famous musicians, orchestras, soloists, and conductors. Numerous cultural events, including gala concerts and festivals, are held across the country as part of the celebration.

The 14th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival will run until September 26.

