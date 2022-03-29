By Trend

Rules to hold the 'Caucasian Eagle' joint exercises between Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Special Forces have been identified, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

The date of enforcement, the term of validity, amendments and the procedure for the annulment of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the mentioned exercises were determined.

According to the bill "On approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia on the Caucasian Eagle exercises of the special forces", the parties should notify the Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States in written form about the completion of domestic legal procedures for the MoU's enforcement.

The memorandum shall enter into force on the date of receipt of the last written notification, in which the parties will notify each other through diplomatic channels about the completion of domestic legal procedures necessary for its enforcement.

Besides, the document will be valid for one year and automatically extended for another year, unless one of the parties, 30 days before the expiration of the memorandum, notifies in writing through diplomatic channels of its intention to terminate it.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz