The hearings on the mandatory health insurance will be held in the Azerbaijani parliament, Chairman of the Committee of Healthcare of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ahliman Amiraslanov said while discussing the Cabinet Ministers’ report on activity in 2021 at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Amiraslanov said that such hearings are planned to be held several times this year.

“Unfortunately, the introduction of mandatory health insurance coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic,” the chairman of the committee added. “As a result of the implementation of mandatory health insurance, citizens will be able to use more than 2,500 services.”

Amiraslanov also said that Azerbaijan intends to use the services of a family doctor after the introduction of mandatory health insurance.

“Despite all these achievements, there are also many problems in the mandatory health insurance,” the chairman of the committee said. “There are queues in health facilities due to high-tech surgeries. I think that there is a need to expand the mandatory health insurance package.”

