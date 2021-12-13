By Trend

It is prohibited to live in basements and above-basements of residential buildings in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The mentioned issue is stated in the "Standards for the design of residential buildings" approved by the board of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, basements and above-basements are non-residential.

It is noted that the dimensions of living rooms and other premises in an apartment are set depending on the necessary equipment and furniture, placed in accordance with the requirements of ergonomics.

---

